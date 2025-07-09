Left Menu

Kerala Government Appeals High Court Decision on KEAM Rank List

The Kerala government has appealed a High Court decision that annulled the KEAM rank list, which will be reconsidered by the Division Bench. This decision affects the marks of Kerala syllabus students, leading to protests. The appeal stems from grievances about mark consolidation affecting CBSE students’ scores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 23:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has escalated its grievance by filing an appeal against a High Court single bench decision that struck down the KEAM rank list. This appeal is set for consideration by the Division Bench on Thursday, following the High Court's rejection of the state's new formula for consolidating exam marks.

The state had previously announced KEAM results based on a revised formula aimed to address the complaints of Kerala syllabus students, who argued that mark consolidation unfairly reduced their scores. However, this approach prompted Hana Fathima, a CBSE student, to challenge the revised rankings in court.

The High Court supported Fathima's petition, observing that the admission process's prospectus was unfairly altered at its final stage, harming CBSE students who traditionally benefited from previous consolidations. Judge D K Singh emphasized that the subsequent changes placed CBSE learners at a disadvantage, fueling the government's appeal against the court's initial decision.

