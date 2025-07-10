Guru Purnima: A Spiritual Gathering of Devotees Across India

In a profound demonstration of spiritual devotion, worshippers gathered en masse on the eve of Guru Purnima at Chhatarpur's Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir. Earlier, the revered Bhasma Aarti was completed at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain as part of the auspicious celebrations marking Guru Purnima.

The morning air was filled with the resonant chants of devotees at Ujjain's temple, as they participated in the sacred rituals honoring Lord Shiva and spiritual teachers. This occasion also signals the conclusion of Ashadh month and the commencement of Sawan, accompanied by the initiation of the Kanvar Yatra.

A ceremonial dip in holy water preceded temple visits by the faithful. Those initiated by a Guru and bestowed with the sacred Guru Mantra sought blessings from their spiritual mentors. Kabir Das's enduring line, 'Guru Govind dono khade kaake lagu paay balihari Guru aapne Govind diyo bataye,' underscores the timeless reverence for Gurus.

The city of Varanasi sees thousands paying homage to their Gurus, presenting gifts as signs of devotion. Here, honoring Gurus on Guru Purnima is believed to usher in favorable life changes, reinforced by traditions of receiving the Guru Mantra.

Ashadha Purnima is marked by the pious acts of bathing and almsgiving, inviting auspiciousness. Celebrated as Ashadhi Purnima and Vyas Purnima, the day also commemorates Maharishi Ved Vyas's birth.

The guru's influence permeates worldly life, as Indian culture extols their importance over the divine. Guru Purnima unites faiths beyond Hinduism to include Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs, with Buddhists recalling Lord Buddha's inaugural Dharma Chakra Pravartan on this date.