Jairam Ramesh Critiques PM Modi's Frequent Travels Amid Domestic Issues

In a sharp critique, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh labeled Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'Super Premium Frequent Flier PM' upon his return from a five-nation tour spanning July 2 to 9, which included visits to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia.

Ramesh urged Prime Minister Modi, via the platform X, to address pressing national issues. High on the Congress's agenda is Modi's visit to Manipur, a place the Prime Minister has not honored with a visit for over two years, amidst growing local anticipation. Additionally, Ramesh called for action on unresolved matters such as the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the recent bridge collapse in Vadodara.

Amid Modi's return, Ramesh also suggested reform priorities, advocating for changes in GST to boost consumer spending and encouraging broader private investment beyond a few powerful business entities. He proposed that Modi convene an all-party meeting to establish the agenda for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. Despite these domestic calls to action, Modi's international journey was marked by notable engagements, including participation in the 17th BRICS Summit and receiving prestigious awards in Brazil and Namibia.