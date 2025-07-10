Sikkim's Thriving Fisheries: A Beacon of Innovation and Sustainability

In Sikkim, the fisheries sector is undergoing a vibrant transformation, engaging over 2,000 families in the practice of pisciculture. This was highlighted by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on National Fish Farmers' Day.

Tamang emphasized the sector's role as a major contributor to self-employment, food security, and the local economy. The government's drive for sustainable fisheries has encouraged the adoption of cutting-edge aquaculture technologies, such as Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems and biofloc.

Facing a future filled with promise, the youth of Sikkim are increasingly embracing modern aquaculture. The government's plan to initiate Organic Fish Farming supports this enthusiasm, promising new market opportunities as it aligns with the state's organic goals, advancing food security and rural economic development.

