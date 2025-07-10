Excitement Surrounds Axiom Mission 4: Shubhashu Shukla's Return to Earth Delayed

As the Axe-4 mission crew's return from the International Space Station approaches, anticipation runs high for the family of IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. His parents expressed their pride and eagerness to welcome him back safely, despite a delay pushing their return date beyond the initially scheduled July 10. 'We are really excited, the entire family is excited. We pray to God for him to come back soon. We pray for his safe return,' Shambhu Dayal, Shubhashu's father, told ANI.

The crew's stay on the ISS will extend for at least four more days according to the European Space Agency, though the Indian Space Research Organisation has yet to confirm this timeline. Shubhanshu's family remains optimistic, eagerly awaiting the reunion. Their anticipation is only surpassed by their pride in his accomplishments aboard the station, where significant scientific experiments are contributing to the broader goals of space exploration.

Noteworthy among these experiments, Shubhashu conducted vital research on microgravity's effects on germination, furthering our understanding of plant development in space. His work with microalgae also holds promise for future missions' sustainability. Axiom Space's blog highlights the investigators' contributions as aligning with Earth-based innovation and the future of space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)