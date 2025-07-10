Lucknow Rallies for Cleanliness to Honor Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Birthday

In a vibrant display of civic pride and gratitude, Lucknow witnessed a massive cleanliness drive on the occasion of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's 74th birthday. Under the aegis of Mayor Sushma Kharwal, sanitation workers and residents alike rolled up their sleeves to transform the city's landscape.

"Today is not just any other day," said Mayor Kharwal in her interaction with ANI. "It's the birthday of our beloved parliamentarian and the nation's stalwart defence minister, Rajnath Singh. Our efforts in this cleanliness campaign are a befitting gift to him from the people of Lucknow." Ranjit Singh, a local ward councillor, added that the entire municipal corporation heeded the Mayor's call, initiating sweeping operations since dawn.

The day's significance extended beyond local borders, as national leaders joined in to honor Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a social media post, lauded Singh's devotion and impact, commending his role in bolstering India's defense capability and advocating for self-reliance. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, praised Singh's relentless service to the nation, echoing the sentiments of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who expressed heartfelt birthday wishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)