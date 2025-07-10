Alliance Dynamics: Mumbai Local Polls Stir Political Speculations

In a sharp retort to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's recent statements, Congress party leader Nana Patole clarified his stance on the speculative alliance within the INDIA bloc concerning the upcoming Mumbai local body elections. Patole emphasized that local elections are predominantly based on the groundwork and leadership of party workers and leaders, rather than overarching alliances.

Patole stated, "Comments on Raut's assertions are unnecessary. As reiterated, local body elections rely heavily on the confidence placed in local party members and leadership. The perception that these elections will be influenced by broader alliances is misleading." He further explained that while the Maharashtra state government is indeed an alliance, local elections often demand different strategic alignments.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut pointed out the public's perceived pressure for a joint electoral effort between Shiv Sena and MNS to safeguard 'Marathi Maanus' interests, though he clarified that no concrete decision has been made. Speculation grows regarding the potential impact on the existing alliances, with Union Minister Ramdas Athawale suggesting that a Thackeray alliance could disrupt the INDIA bloc, benefiting their rivals.