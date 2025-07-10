China Commits to Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapons Free Zone Treaty

China will soon formalize its commitment to the Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapons Free Zone treaty, a move anticipated as documentation finalizes, according to Malaysia's Foreign Minister.

The treaty, enforced since 1997, aims to exclude nuclear weapon usage in ASEAN territories, focusing instead on peaceful nuclear energy applications.

China's diplomatic engagement with ASEAN to this end signifies its proactive stance on regional peace and nuclear disarmament, aligning with the treaty's long-term objectives.