Left Menu

China Commits to Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapons Free Zone Treaty

China is set to sign the Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapons Free Zone treaty, confirming its commitment to prohibiting nuclear arms in the region. The treaty has been in effect since 1997, and ASEAN aims for global nuclear powers to join. China's cooperation marks significant diplomatic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:58 IST
China Commits to Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapons Free Zone Treaty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China will soon formalize its commitment to the Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapons Free Zone treaty, a move anticipated as documentation finalizes, according to Malaysia's Foreign Minister.

The treaty, enforced since 1997, aims to exclude nuclear weapon usage in ASEAN territories, focusing instead on peaceful nuclear energy applications.

China's diplomatic engagement with ASEAN to this end signifies its proactive stance on regional peace and nuclear disarmament, aligning with the treaty's long-term objectives.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025