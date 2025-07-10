Devastation and Uplift: Thunag Reels from Torrential Rains

The small town of Thunag in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district has been left devastated by torrential rains and flash floods that struck on the night of June 30 and July 1, causing destruction that residents described as unprecedented. Locals recounted their harrowing experiences, noting severe losses as both livestock and homes were swept away, leaving families homeless and in despair.

Among those significantly impacted, a local resident shared his ordeal with ANI, stating, "That day, there was such a storm that nothing remained standing. Livestock, our cattle, everything is gone." With the death toll now over 85 across the state, including 17 in Mandi, and more than 35 still missing, the community's resilience is being tested as they begin to pick up the pieces amidst a landscape drastically altered by nature's fury.

Responding to the crisis, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur united in their efforts to support affected citizens, promising that the government would seek a special relief package from Union Ministers to aid rehabilitation efforts. Concurrently, students from the College of Horticulture and Forestry urged the state to postpone exams and consider relocating their campus for safety as they await urgent governmental action to address their plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)