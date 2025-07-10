Supreme Court Endorses Bihar's Voter Roll Revision Amid Political Friction

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha expressed strong support for the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the voter roll revision in Bihar. He criticized the opposition for their contradictory stance on constitutional faith while simultaneously disparaging institutional authority, labeling it as unfortunate.

The Supreme Court's ruling permits the continuation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a process initiated by the Election Commission to update electoral rolls. Despite opposition claims that the process may disenfranchise eligible voters, the court's decision is viewed by the ruling alliance as a vindication of their agenda.

Notably, the Supreme Court reiterated that voting is a legal, rather than fundamental, right. Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay emphasized that free and fair elections are essential and argued for the inclusion of identity documents like Aadhaar in the revision process. Meanwhile, the Election Commission is expected to present their findings in an upcoming court session.

