Government Allocates Over Rs 1,066 Crore for Flood Relief in Six States

The Indian Central government has announced a significant financial aid package of Rs 1,066.80 crore to aid six states severely impacted by floods and landslides. Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala, and Uttarakhand will receive the funds, sourced from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the government's commitment to support states during challenging times, emphasizing that beyond financial aid, logistical assistance and deployment of requisite forces are priority measures. Shah highlighted that the Narendra Modi-led government is steadfast in its support, underlined through a statement on X.

Throughout the year, the Centre has disbursed over Rs 8,000 crore in disaster funds to various states. The government has also equipped states with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, alongside Army and Air Force support, to bolster local relief operations during the ongoing monsoon season. A total of 104 NDRF teams are currently deployed across 21 states and Union Territories.