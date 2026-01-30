Shah ramps up BJP's campaign for Assam assembly polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday ramped up the BJP's campaign for the upcoming high-stakes assembly polls in Assam by accusing the Congress, particularly Rahul Gandhi, of disrespecting the North East, promoting infiltration for electoral politics and the region's lack of development. Shah, during his day-long programmes in the state where he launched projects worth Rs 1715 crore, heaped praise on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for dealing effectively with varied issues, and virtually endorsed him for the state's top post by urging people to vote for the BJP for the third consecutive term. Shah accused Gandhi of disrespecting the North East by refusing to wear a 'gamosa', presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the 'At Home' reception hosted by her on Republic Day. All dignitaries, including those from abroad, had worn the scarf as a mark of respect, but Gandhi was the ''only person to refuse'' to do so, Shah claimed, while addressing a public rally in Dibrugarh. ''Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants, but as long as the BJP is in power and politics, it will not allow any disrespect of the North East's culture. We are firm on this, and nobody can shake us from this firm stand,'' he said. Shah also accused the Congress of using infiltration as a ''weapon of its vote bank politics'' and claimed that there has been ''no infiltration in Assam since the BJP came to power. Those who had come to India illegally will be identified and sent back,'' he added. Asserting that before the last elections, the BJP had pledged that infiltration, which ''changed Assam's demography and compromised the nation's security'', would be stopped, he said, ''We kept our promise''. In Dhemaji, Shah claimed that the demography of Assam changed during the Congress rule and the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to reverse the trend. ''Assam's demography totally changed during the Congress rule. The population of infiltrators rose to 64 lakh from nil, and infiltrators became a majority in seven districts,'' Shah said at the closing ceremony of the 10th Mising Youth Festival. ''If you want to stop infiltration in Assam, then elect the BJP government for a third term and strengthen the hands of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the fight against illegal immigrants. Two BJP state governments in Assam have freed 1.26 lakh acres of land from encroachment by infiltrators,'' he added. The Union home minister also stressed the role played by the Mising community in stopping infiltrators from settling in Upper Assam through their lifestyle of hard work. In Dibrugarh, Shah claimed that the recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the European Union will ensure that Assam's tea will go to all these countries with zero-tariff imposed. ''The Prime Minister has taken Assam's tea to Paris and Berlin along with other countries of the EU through the FTA and the trade pact will further boost Assam tea exports to European countries,'' he asserted. Shah also alleged that the Congress did nothing for Assam's development but the BJP dispensation in the state, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken a series of initiatives for the progress of all sectors. Both BJP chief ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and his predecessor Sarbananda Sonowal initiated several development works, but this is happening because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has Assam in his heart, he said. ''The Congress ruled at the Centre for decades since Independence, but did nothing for the development of the state. Now the BJP gives priority to Assam, whether it be in infrastructure, wildlife and environment, semiconductors, cancer facilities, airport, railways, waterways, industry and others'', he said. ''I want to ask Rahul Gandhi what his party has given to Assam except guns, bullets, conflicts and deaths of youth,'' the union home minister said. Shah further challenged the Congress to tell the people of Assam what it did during the 10 years of government at the Centre. ''As a PM for 10 years from Assam, what has Manmohan Singh given to Assam? Let me tell you. He gave Rs 1.28 lakh crore to Assam in 10 years, while Modi ji gave Rs 5.85 crore to the state,'' the BJP leader added. He also alleged that in 55 years of their government since Independence, the Congress never made an Adivasi the country's President but Modi made Droupadi Murmu India's President and gave respect to all Adivasi people of the country. In Dibrugarh, Shah laid the foundation stone for the Rs 284 crore second assembly complex and MLA hostel as a part of establishing the district as the second administrative hub, inaugurated the first phase of the completed modern multi-disciplinary sports complex built at Rs 238 crore, laid the foundation stone for its second phase to be constructed at a cost of Rs 209 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for the Rs 292 crore Wildlife Health and Research Centre and launched the Rs 692 crore project of restoration and rejuvenation of Wetlands in the state. The BJP's focus on the polls was also evident from the Union home minister's visit to the party headquarters in Guwahati where he discussed election-related matters with senior functionaries. Shah advised the party to fight the upcoming polls on the twin planks of development and secure Assam, and the state BJP will prepare an action plan on the suggestions given by him, sources said.

