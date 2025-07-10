Left Menu

Miracle at the Train Station: RPF Rescues Abandoned Newborn

A newborn baby was discovered abandoned at Sewagram station in Maharashtra. Railway Protection Force constables found the infant under a bench. With no caregivers in sight, the child was handed over to Childline Wardha officials for care following a health checkup at a government hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:36 IST
Miracle at the Train Station: RPF Rescues Abandoned Newborn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A newborn baby was found abandoned at Sewagram station in Maharashtra's Wardha district, officials confirmed on Thursday. The discovery was made by Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables during their patrol.

According to a release from the Central Railway's Nagpur division, constables Mustaq Sheikh and Yogesh Lekurwale heard cries coming from platform number 1 on July 7. Upon investigation, they found a four-to-five-day-old baby wrapped in cloth under a bench.

Unable to locate the child's parents or guardian, RPF alerted their superiors. Childline Wardha and locals soon arrived to take the infant to a hospital for a checkup before taking custody for further care.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025