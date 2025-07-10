Miracle at the Train Station: RPF Rescues Abandoned Newborn

A newborn baby was found abandoned at Sewagram station in Maharashtra's Wardha district, officials confirmed on Thursday. The discovery was made by Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables during their patrol.

According to a release from the Central Railway's Nagpur division, constables Mustaq Sheikh and Yogesh Lekurwale heard cries coming from platform number 1 on July 7. Upon investigation, they found a four-to-five-day-old baby wrapped in cloth under a bench.

Unable to locate the child's parents or guardian, RPF alerted their superiors. Childline Wardha and locals soon arrived to take the infant to a hospital for a checkup before taking custody for further care.