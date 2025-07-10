UP Strengthens Security for Kanwar Yatra Amid Controversy

BJP MP Arun Govil has expressed his support for the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to display shop owners' information along the Kanwar route, stating it's natural for the public to know such details. Govil emphasized the Yatra's religious significance and the importance of adhering to established norms.

In response to the security needs of the Kanwar Yatra, set to begin on July 11, the Uttar Pradesh Police have deployed a variety of units including the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the Anti-Terror Squad. According to DGP Rajiv Krishna, extensive manpower and resources, including women officers and Central Police Forces, are part of the strategy to ensure a safe Yatra.

Additional measures include continuous patrolling and the presence of divers near water bodies. The use of 395 drones aims to monitor the event effectively. Public information about police contacts and traffic schemes is disseminated through modern means like barcodes in newspapers and social media platforms. Medical and water facilities are established to aid pilgrims.