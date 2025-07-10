Italy's Stand: No Russian Collaborators in Ukraine's Reconstruction

Italy has called for a strict exclusion of entities that have supported Russia's war in Ukraine from profiting in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni highlighted this stance during a recent conference in Rome, where over 10 billion euros were pledged for Ukraine's recovery.

Meloni stated that ensuring those who backed Russia's military aggression are not involved in rebuilding efforts is a priority. The European Union has implemented a series of sanctions targeting Russia's key industries since its invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Italian Treasury Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti discussed the potential ban on companies linked to Russia with his Ukrainian counterpart, Serhii Marchenko. While Italy's largest banks maintain operations in Russia, they are under pressure to minimize their involvement, with UniCredit given a timeline to wind down operations.

