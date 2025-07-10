Left Menu

Tragic Surge of Farmer Suicides in Maharashtra's Vidarbha

Between January and June, 257 farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra's Amravati division, with Yavatmal reporting the highest number at 178. The statistics were reported by the Amravati divisional commissioner on July 4. Other affected districts include Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, and Washim, highlighting a severe crisis in the region.

Updated: 10-07-2025 20:43 IST
The state of Maharashtra has faced a grim reality as 257 farmers took their own lives in the Amravati division of West Vidarbha from January to June this year. An official report reveals Yavatmal as the most affected district, recording 178 fatalities.

These statistics were included in a recently released report by the Amravati divisional commissioner, dated July 4. The crisis affects various districts, including Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, and Washim, suggesting an urgent need for intervention and support for the farming community.

With a total of 101 farmer suicides in Amravati district, 90 in Akola, 178 in Yavatmal, 91 in Buldhana, and 67 in Washim, the figures signify an escalating crisis, leaving a profound impact on the socio-economic fabric of the region.

