Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: SDRF Saves Pregnant Mother Amidst Himachal Floods

The State Disaster Response Force in Himachal Pradesh executed a daring evacuation of a pregnant woman from the flood-hit region of Janjehli, Mandi. The operation, spanning difficult terrains and damaged roads, highlights SDRF's commitment. Himachal's Chief Minister assured aid to affected families and reviewed the disaster's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:03 IST
Heroic Rescue: SDRF Saves Pregnant Mother Amidst Himachal Floods
SDRF evacuates pregnant woman from flood-hit Janjehli region. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable rescue mission, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Himachal Pradesh successfully evacuated a pregnant woman named Mohini from the flood-ravaged Janjehli area of Mandi district. Mohini, married to Desh Raj of Village Road, Jaroh, was transported to Medical College Ner Chowk amid challenging conditions due to inaccessible roads. Her delivery is expected on July 10.

The operation involved a grueling 24-kilometer journey with 14 kilometers covered on foot, illustrating the SDRF's dedication in providing emergency assistance in the affected Seraj region. Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited disaster-stricken areas, including Baga, Syanj, and Panglyur, offering support and condolences to impacted families.

During his visit, the Chief Minister assessed the significant damage caused by recent natural calamities. He expressed the government's commitment to rehabilitation efforts and assured comprehensive relief measures. Tragic losses in Baga and Pangliyur, with lives claimed by flash floods, were met with promises of compensation and ongoing search operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025