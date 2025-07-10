Heroic Rescue: SDRF Saves Pregnant Mother Amidst Himachal Floods

In a remarkable rescue mission, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Himachal Pradesh successfully evacuated a pregnant woman named Mohini from the flood-ravaged Janjehli area of Mandi district. Mohini, married to Desh Raj of Village Road, Jaroh, was transported to Medical College Ner Chowk amid challenging conditions due to inaccessible roads. Her delivery is expected on July 10.

The operation involved a grueling 24-kilometer journey with 14 kilometers covered on foot, illustrating the SDRF's dedication in providing emergency assistance in the affected Seraj region. Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited disaster-stricken areas, including Baga, Syanj, and Panglyur, offering support and condolences to impacted families.

During his visit, the Chief Minister assessed the significant damage caused by recent natural calamities. He expressed the government's commitment to rehabilitation efforts and assured comprehensive relief measures. Tragic losses in Baga and Pangliyur, with lives claimed by flash floods, were met with promises of compensation and ongoing search operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)