Assam Cabinet Unveils Transformative Initiatives to Empower Communities and Enhance Welfare

The Assam Cabinet made significant decisions on Thursday, approving various measures to improve community welfare and address pressing issues in the state. The remuneration of Gaon Pradhans has been increased from Rs 9,000 to Rs 14,000 per month starting October 1, aligning with the 2025-2026 budget announcement.

The Cabinet also greenlit the Gaja Mitra Scheme to help manage human-elephant conflicts in eight high-risk districts. This initiative includes the formation of community-based monitoring teams to support the Forest Department during peak conflict periods, aiding in the peaceful coexistence of humans and elephants.

Further decisions include financial support for celibate monks in Satras, new regulations for private hospitals to prevent coercive practices, and a GST reimbursement scheme for indigenous Bell Metal manufacturers. Additionally, the Cabinet approved financial aid for high school students and a raise for Anganwadi Workers' incentives.