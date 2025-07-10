Left Menu

Assam Cabinet Unveils Transformative Initiatives to Empower Communities and Enhance Welfare

The Assam Cabinet has announced several important initiatives, including increases in remuneration for Gaon Pradhans, implementation of the Gaja Mitra Scheme to mitigate human-elephant conflict, financial assistance to celibate monks, stricter regulations for hospitals, tax reimbursements for Bell Metal industries, financial aid for students, and support for Anganwadi Workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:13 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Cabinet made significant decisions on Thursday, approving various measures to improve community welfare and address pressing issues in the state. The remuneration of Gaon Pradhans has been increased from Rs 9,000 to Rs 14,000 per month starting October 1, aligning with the 2025-2026 budget announcement.

The Cabinet also greenlit the Gaja Mitra Scheme to help manage human-elephant conflicts in eight high-risk districts. This initiative includes the formation of community-based monitoring teams to support the Forest Department during peak conflict periods, aiding in the peaceful coexistence of humans and elephants.

Further decisions include financial support for celibate monks in Satras, new regulations for private hospitals to prevent coercive practices, and a GST reimbursement scheme for indigenous Bell Metal manufacturers. Additionally, the Cabinet approved financial aid for high school students and a raise for Anganwadi Workers' incentives.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

