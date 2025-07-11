Tunnels, Tesla, and Tariffs: A Week of Domestic Developments

Recent events have painted a dynamic picture of current U.S. domestic news, with significant developments across various sectors.

Workers in Los Angeles narrowly avoided disaster as 31 individuals managed to escape unharmed from a collapsed industrial tunnel, thanks to prompt action by city officials. Meanwhile, Tesla aimed to advance autonomous transportation by pursuing robotaxi service certification in Arizona.

In the business realm, Walmart issued a recall of its Ozark Trail water bottles following three reported injuries. Politically, Jonathan Gould's confirmation as the head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency marked a significant appointment.