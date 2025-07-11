Left Menu

Tunnels, Tesla, and Tariffs: A Week of Domestic Developments

A range of major stories unfolded domestically in the U.S.: workers escaped a tunnel collapse in LA, Tesla applied for robotaxi certification in Arizona, and Walmart recalled bottles after injuries. In governance news, Jonathan Gould was confirmed as a banking watchdog, while the State Department planned layoffs.

Updated: 11-07-2025 05:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 05:28 IST
Tunnels, Tesla, and Tariffs: A Week of Domestic Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent events have painted a dynamic picture of current U.S. domestic news, with significant developments across various sectors.

Workers in Los Angeles narrowly avoided disaster as 31 individuals managed to escape unharmed from a collapsed industrial tunnel, thanks to prompt action by city officials. Meanwhile, Tesla aimed to advance autonomous transportation by pursuing robotaxi service certification in Arizona.

In the business realm, Walmart issued a recall of its Ozark Trail water bottles following three reported injuries. Politically, Jonathan Gould's confirmation as the head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency marked a significant appointment.

