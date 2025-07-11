US Courts South Korea in Shipbuilding Alliance Against China

The United States is urging South Korea to join a strategic partnership aimed at counteracting China's rising influence in the shipbuilding industry, according to a senior Seoul trade official on Friday.

Trade Policy Director Chang Sung-gil highlighted Washington's concerns over China's expanding market share in shipbuilding at a recent forum. The U.S. is keen on involving Seoul in cooperative efforts, while also discussing reciprocal tariff reductions in various sectors, including automobiles and steel.

In response, China's foreign ministry emphasized the importance of handling trade relations without negatively impacting third parties. Talks also cover potential increases in U.S. energy and agricultural imports by South Korea, a politically sensitive topic in Seoul.

(With inputs from agencies.)