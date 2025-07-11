Reliance Infrastructure's Credit Rating Soars Amid Deleveraging Success

Rating agency Ind-Ra has upgraded Reliance Infrastructure's credit rating, citing the company's considerable deleveraging success which has brought its net debt to zero.

India Ratings and Research elevated the company's rating from 'IND D' to 'IND B / Stable / IND A4', marking a three-notch improvement in its credit profile after a six-year stint at the IND D level.

The upgrade is also influenced by Reliance Infra's timely debt servicing and one-time settlements with subsidiary lenders, alongside a significant capital infusion, yet ongoing financial challenges and arbitration proceedings remain key concerns.

