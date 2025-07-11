Left Menu

Religare Enterprises Secures ₹1,500 Crore for Expansion Drive

Religare Enterprises plans to raise ₹1,500 crore through preferential warrants to support expansion, with ₹750 crore from the Burman family. The fundraise will involve issuing 6.38 crore warrants, each convertible into equity shares. The initiative aims to fuel growth and strategic initiatives with new leadership in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:52 IST
Religare Enterprises Secures ₹1,500 Crore for Expansion Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Religare Enterprises announced that its board has approved a plan to raise ₹1,500 crore through the preferential allotment of warrants. This financial move is designed to underpin business expansion and explore new strategic opportunities.

Prominently, entities associated with the Burman family are set to invest ₹750 crore, forming a significant portion of the fundraise. The remaining funds will come from partners like The Hindustan Times Ltd and various investors, including Ashish Dhawan and JM Financial Credit Solutions.

The fundraising strategy will involve the issuance of 6.38 crore warrants on a preferential basis, each priced at ₹235 and convertible into equity shares. This capital infusion comes in line with Religare's strengthened governance and strategic focus, supported by newly appointed directors with expertise in critical sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025