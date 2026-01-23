Trump's Aspirin Intake Sparks Bruise Concerns After Davos Incident

In a recent incident, former U.S. President Donald Trump attributed a prominent bruise on his left hand to his regular aspirin consumption. The bruise reportedly appeared after he injured his hand bumping a table during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Onboard Air Force One, Trump explained to reporters that his aspirin intake, aimed at maintaining heart health, results in increased susceptibility to bruising. He noted that while doctors advised against the high dosage due to his health, he prioritized the benefits, saying, "I'm not taking any chances."

The White House press statement confirmed Trump's account, adding perspective on typical presidential handshaking as a source of bruising. Medical experts from Reuters supported the plausibility of his explanation, noting aspirin's blood-thinning properties can contribute to such bruises.