Left Menu

Trump's Aspirin Intake Sparks Bruise Concerns After Davos Incident

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attributed a bruise on his left hand to his aspirin intake after hitting a table at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Despite medical advice suggesting otherwise, Trump insisted on taking a high dosage for heart health, accepting the side effect of easy bruising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 05:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 05:35 IST
Trump's Aspirin Intake Sparks Bruise Concerns After Davos Incident

In a recent incident, former U.S. President Donald Trump attributed a prominent bruise on his left hand to his regular aspirin consumption. The bruise reportedly appeared after he injured his hand bumping a table during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Onboard Air Force One, Trump explained to reporters that his aspirin intake, aimed at maintaining heart health, results in increased susceptibility to bruising. He noted that while doctors advised against the high dosage due to his health, he prioritized the benefits, saying, "I'm not taking any chances."

The White House press statement confirmed Trump's account, adding perspective on typical presidential handshaking as a source of bruising. Medical experts from Reuters supported the plausibility of his explanation, noting aspirin's blood-thinning properties can contribute to such bruises.

TRENDING

1
Putin's Midnight Diplomatic Dialogues: A Cross-Continental Exchange

Putin's Midnight Diplomatic Dialogues: A Cross-Continental Exchange

 Russia
2
EU Pushes for Provisional Trade Agreement with Mercosur

EU Pushes for Provisional Trade Agreement with Mercosur

 Belgium
3
Japan's Snap Elections Stir Economic Policy Debates

Japan's Snap Elections Stir Economic Policy Debates

 Global
4
EU Leaders Breathe Easy After Trump's Greenland U-Turn

EU Leaders Breathe Easy After Trump's Greenland U-Turn

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026