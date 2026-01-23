US Warns Haiti’s Transitional Council as Political Tension Escalates
The US government has cautioned Haiti's transitional council against destabilizing governmental changes amid increasing political tension. The council is under pressure to organize elections as gang violence surges. Critics fear some council members may delay the transition to preserve power, risking further unrest.
The United States has issued a stern warning to Haiti's transitional governing council against any destabilizing actions as pressure mounts to hold elections, a decade in the waiting. The unelected council is tasked with navigating the country's political crises while gang violence and poverty escalate.
The US Embassy in Haiti emphasized potential consequences for those aligning with gangs to disrupt national stability. Highlighting the critical situation, the US warns that current destabilizing attempts favor organized criminal groups over national interests, threatening any progress made towards achieving security.
Amid tensions, the council, which assumed a key role following former Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation, is urged to prioritize governmental continuity. As Haiti grapples with gang control over major areas and a looming election deadline, global attention is focused on ensuring a smooth political transition to avert chaos.