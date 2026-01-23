US Warns Haiti’s Transitional Council as Political Tension Escalates

The United States has issued a stern warning to Haiti's transitional governing council against any destabilizing actions as pressure mounts to hold elections, a decade in the waiting. The unelected council is tasked with navigating the country's political crises while gang violence and poverty escalate.

The US Embassy in Haiti emphasized potential consequences for those aligning with gangs to disrupt national stability. Highlighting the critical situation, the US warns that current destabilizing attempts favor organized criminal groups over national interests, threatening any progress made towards achieving security.

Amid tensions, the council, which assumed a key role following former Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation, is urged to prioritize governmental continuity. As Haiti grapples with gang control over major areas and a looming election deadline, global attention is focused on ensuring a smooth political transition to avert chaos.