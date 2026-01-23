Left Menu

US Warns Haiti’s Transitional Council as Political Tension Escalates

The US government has cautioned Haiti's transitional council against destabilizing governmental changes amid increasing political tension. The council is under pressure to organize elections as gang violence surges. Critics fear some council members may delay the transition to preserve power, risking further unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 23-01-2026 05:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 05:25 IST
US Warns Haiti’s Transitional Council as Political Tension Escalates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has issued a stern warning to Haiti's transitional governing council against any destabilizing actions as pressure mounts to hold elections, a decade in the waiting. The unelected council is tasked with navigating the country's political crises while gang violence and poverty escalate.

The US Embassy in Haiti emphasized potential consequences for those aligning with gangs to disrupt national stability. Highlighting the critical situation, the US warns that current destabilizing attempts favor organized criminal groups over national interests, threatening any progress made towards achieving security.

Amid tensions, the council, which assumed a key role following former Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation, is urged to prioritize governmental continuity. As Haiti grapples with gang control over major areas and a looming election deadline, global attention is focused on ensuring a smooth political transition to avert chaos.

TRENDING

1
Putin's Midnight Diplomatic Dialogues: A Cross-Continental Exchange

Putin's Midnight Diplomatic Dialogues: A Cross-Continental Exchange

 Russia
2
EU Pushes for Provisional Trade Agreement with Mercosur

EU Pushes for Provisional Trade Agreement with Mercosur

 Belgium
3
Japan's Snap Elections Stir Economic Policy Debates

Japan's Snap Elections Stir Economic Policy Debates

 Global
4
EU Leaders Breathe Easy After Trump's Greenland U-Turn

EU Leaders Breathe Easy After Trump's Greenland U-Turn

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026