Putin's Midnight Diplomatic Dialogues: A Cross-Continental Exchange
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2026 05:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 05:37 IST
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian President Vladimir Putin held late-night conversations with three American representatives. The discussions concluded early on Friday, as announced by the Kremlin via its Telegram channel.
Lasting more than three and a half hours, these talks are believed to address crucial issues between the two nations.
While specifics remain undisclosed, this meeting marks an important episode in U.S.-Russia relations, hinting at possible developments in ongoing international dialogues.