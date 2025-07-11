Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: Crypto and Political Synergy

Bitcoin has achieved a record-breaking milestone, reaching over $118,000 as investors flock to spot bitcoin ETFs. The U.S. regulatory landscape, particularly under former President Donald Trump, remains crypto-friendly, further boosting bitcoin's appeal.

Spot bitcoin ETFs have enabled widespread cryptocurrency investment, experiencing significant inflows. The GENIUS Act, a proposed bill to regulate stablecoins, reflects Congress' efforts to bolster the industry's legitimacy.

This surge occurs amid economic uncertainties and volatile market conditions. Although bitcoin has shown resilience, investors must remain cautious given its historically unpredictable value fluctuations.

