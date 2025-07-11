Left Menu

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: Crypto and Political Synergy

Bitcoin hits an all-time high driven by increased investment in spot bitcoin ETFs and supportive U.S. regulatory shifts under Trump. The GENIUS Act aims to secure stablecoins' future, coinciding with Trump's growing influence and crypto investment. Despite economic uncertainties, bitcoin's price remains volatile but resilient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-07-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitcoin has achieved a record-breaking milestone, reaching over $118,000 as investors flock to spot bitcoin ETFs. The U.S. regulatory landscape, particularly under former President Donald Trump, remains crypto-friendly, further boosting bitcoin's appeal.

Spot bitcoin ETFs have enabled widespread cryptocurrency investment, experiencing significant inflows. The GENIUS Act, a proposed bill to regulate stablecoins, reflects Congress' efforts to bolster the industry's legitimacy.

This surge occurs amid economic uncertainties and volatile market conditions. Although bitcoin has shown resilience, investors must remain cautious given its historically unpredictable value fluctuations.

