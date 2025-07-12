Arunachal Pradesh's Siang Project: Navigating Consent Amidst Opposition

In a significant development, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed gratitude towards the residents of Riga village for their support in signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) of the ambitious Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

This announcement was followed by a meeting on Friday evening in Itanagar with representatives from Riga, led by Ojing Tasing, the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister. Khandu addressed the community's pivotal role in progress and development, thanking them for placing trust in the government's vision.

Despite this progress, the project faces persistent opposition. Concerns about displacement and environmental impacts have fueled resistance from the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum and local communities. The government, however, reassures its commitment to dialogue, emphasizing the project's long-term benefits while addressing grievances from impacted villages.