Left Menu

Heartbreak Amidst Havoc: The Story of Neetika's Resilience

Neetika, a 10-month-old survivor of a devastating cloudburst in Mandi, has been adopted by her aunt following the tragedy that claimed her parents. Multiple offers for adoption were declined by the family. In response to the tragedy, bank accounts for Neetika's education have been established, alongside proposed government support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:39 IST
Heartbreak Amidst Havoc: The Story of Neetika's Resilience
Neetika
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, 10-month-old Neetika has been adopted by her aunt after losing her parents to a catastrophic cloudburst in Mandi, officials revealed on Saturday. Despite receiving offers from across the globe, her father's sister stepped forward to provide the infant a loving home.

Tara Devi, Neetika's aunt, has embraced the orphaned child as her own daughter, firmly dismissing any plans for adoption. The tragedy struck when Neetika's father, Ramesh Kumar, perished while attempting to protect their home. Her mother and grandmother remain missing. Neighbors quickly intervened, ensuring Neetika's safety in the chaos.

The sub-divisional magistrate reported an influx of compassionate calls and established bank accounts for Neetika's education, which will be accessible at 18. State officials, including former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, have emphasized the need for governmental support under the Chief Minister Sukh Aashray Yojana, aiming for comprehensive care for orphans like Neetika.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025