Heartbreak Amidst Havoc: The Story of Neetika's Resilience

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, 10-month-old Neetika has been adopted by her aunt after losing her parents to a catastrophic cloudburst in Mandi, officials revealed on Saturday. Despite receiving offers from across the globe, her father's sister stepped forward to provide the infant a loving home.

Tara Devi, Neetika's aunt, has embraced the orphaned child as her own daughter, firmly dismissing any plans for adoption. The tragedy struck when Neetika's father, Ramesh Kumar, perished while attempting to protect their home. Her mother and grandmother remain missing. Neighbors quickly intervened, ensuring Neetika's safety in the chaos.

The sub-divisional magistrate reported an influx of compassionate calls and established bank accounts for Neetika's education, which will be accessible at 18. State officials, including former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, have emphasized the need for governmental support under the Chief Minister Sukh Aashray Yojana, aiming for comprehensive care for orphans like Neetika.

(With inputs from agencies.)