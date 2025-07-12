Left Menu

Ladli Behna Scheme: Uplifting Women with Increased Aid and Rakhi Gift

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that 1.27 crore women beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme will receive a Rakhi gift of Rs 250, with monthly assistance increased to Rs 1,500 from October. The scheme aims to raise support to Rs 3,000 and has been pivotal for the ruling party.

Updated: 12-07-2025 23:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a Rakhi gift of Rs 250 for 1.27 crore women beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme, with plans to raise their monthly assistance to Rs 1,500 starting in October.

At a recent state event in Ujjain district, where financial support was distributed to beneficiaries, Yadav reiterated the government's commitment to gradually increasing aid under the scheme to Rs 3,000.

The scheme, which played a crucial role in the BJP's success in the 2023 assembly polls, will see the next rise in monthly support by Bhai Dooj. Additionally, Yadav allocated significant funds to social security pensions and LPG subsidy schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

