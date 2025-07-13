Left Menu

Race Against Time: Transforming Connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir

Work on the Megha Budhal-Mahore-Gool Road and the Rajouri-Thannamandi-Bufliaz-Surankote Road in J-K is progressing rapidly under the Border Roads Organisation. These projects aim to enhance connectivity, boost tourism, and provide employment, significantly impacting regional socio-economic growth while linking the Pir Panjal region with the Kashmir Valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:42 IST
Race Against Time: Transforming Connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir
Construction work on Megha Budhal-Mahore-Gool Road in Rajouri. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Construction of the Megha Budhal-Mahore-Gool Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district is progressing swiftly under the Border Roads Organisation's (BRO) supervision, officials confirmed on Sunday. This road, connecting Budhal, Mahore, and Gool, is being upgraded to meet National Highway double lane specifications.

Aditya Sharma, the BRO's Commanding Officer, emphasized the road's transformative potential, highlighting its capacity to halve travel time, stimulate tourism, and create jobs for locals. "The 114 km long thoroughfare, composed of four segments, has 50 km currently undergoing enhancement," Sharma conveyed to ANI, describing how the project integrates four bridges and advances regional development.

In another leap for connectivity, India's government has accelerated efforts on the Rajouri-Thannamandi-Bufliaz-Surankote Road, part of the Megha Project. This vital pathway seeks to seamlessly unite the Pir Panjal area with the Kashmir Valley, courtesy of the historic Mughal Road. Under BRO's oversight and TBM Construction Company's execution, essential activities like blacktopping, widening, and protection wall construction continue swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025