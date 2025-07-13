Race Against Time: Transforming Connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir

Construction of the Megha Budhal-Mahore-Gool Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district is progressing swiftly under the Border Roads Organisation's (BRO) supervision, officials confirmed on Sunday. This road, connecting Budhal, Mahore, and Gool, is being upgraded to meet National Highway double lane specifications.

Aditya Sharma, the BRO's Commanding Officer, emphasized the road's transformative potential, highlighting its capacity to halve travel time, stimulate tourism, and create jobs for locals. "The 114 km long thoroughfare, composed of four segments, has 50 km currently undergoing enhancement," Sharma conveyed to ANI, describing how the project integrates four bridges and advances regional development.

In another leap for connectivity, India's government has accelerated efforts on the Rajouri-Thannamandi-Bufliaz-Surankote Road, part of the Megha Project. This vital pathway seeks to seamlessly unite the Pir Panjal area with the Kashmir Valley, courtesy of the historic Mughal Road. Under BRO's oversight and TBM Construction Company's execution, essential activities like blacktopping, widening, and protection wall construction continue swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)