High-Tech Vigil: Ensuring Safety at Kanwar Yatra

The Kanwar Yatra is under strict observation, according to Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Dobhal, who has assured that no disruptions will mar the event. Speaking to ANI, Dobhal emphasized that any attempts to disturb law and order will be met with firm action.

Advanced technology and a substantial police presence are key components of the Uttar Pradesh Police's strategy, as described by DGP Rajeev Krishna. With 40,000 CCTV cameras, 400 AI-enabled drones, and ANPR cameras deployed along the route, the authorities are well-equipped to manage the pilgrimage, ensuring it proceeds without incident.

The police are working alongside food safety authorities to inspect dhabas along the route, ensuring no unauthorized checks are conducted by vigilantes. The robust deployment includes specialized units like the Rapid Action Force and Quick Response Team to safeguard the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)