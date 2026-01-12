Telangana Resumes Srisailam Tunnel Project with Advanced Technology

The Telangana government has decided to forge ahead with the stalled Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel project. This comes following a tragic incident last year when a section of the project collapsed, resulting in the loss of eight lives. The project aims to enhance water supply across Nagarkurnool district.

State authorities have cleared the debris, including the compromised Tunnel Boring Machine, paving the way for resumption. Notably, the government has opted to replace the previous tunneling method with advanced techniques, acknowledging past geological challenges. Expert consultations on improved safety measures are underway.

With a survey initiated last November providing critical insights into rock conditions, the government plans to implement 3D monitoring for enhanced safety. The ambitious project, promising the longest tunnel globally upon completion, aims to deliver substantial irrigation benefits and address drinking water shortages in nearby regions.

