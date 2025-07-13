Left Menu

Political Furore in Bihar Following Murder of BJP Leader

Tejashwi Yadav criticizes the Bihar government after the murder of BJP leader Gopal Khemka. Another murder follows in Patna, raising concerns about law and order. Investigations are underway as political tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 09:46 IST
Political Furore in Bihar Following Murder of BJP Leader
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav highlighted the assassination of BJP leader Gopal Khemka in Patna. Yadav questioned if anyone in the NDA government is ready to confront the truth or acknowledge their errors, following the chilling murder.

The RJD leader criticized the silence of Bihar's deputy chief ministers and the BJP amid growing security concerns, after Khemka's plea for police protection went unanswered. Tensions escalated further with another murder in Patna's Ram Krishna Nagar area, where local businessman Vikram Jha was fatally shot.

Patna East SP Parichay Kumar remarked on the complexity of the case, underscoring that no robbery attempt was apparent and that Jha had lived in Patna for a year with his family. As investigators scrutinize CCTV footage, he assured that the motive behind Jha's murder remains a primary focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

