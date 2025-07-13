Left Menu

Odisha College Harassment Scandal: Allegations, Inaction, and Tragic Consequences

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi criticizes a college for neglecting a harassment complaint that led a B.Ed student to self-immolation. Opposition parties blame BJP for escalating crimes against women. Authorities launch an inquiry, suspending officials, and arresting a teacher. Students demand justice for the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 12:58 IST
Odisha College Harassment Scandal: Allegations, Inaction, and Tragic Consequences
BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi has accused the authorities of a college in Balasore, Odisha, of ignoring a harassment complaint from a B.Ed student who attempted self-immolation. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Sarangi expressed concern about the college's delayed response to the allegations.

Sarangi revealed that the student, along with her friends, had informed him of the troubling situation, prompting him to contact the college principal and Balasore's Superintendent of Police. The student had previously attempted suicide, highlighting the severity of her plight. Sarangi criticized the inquiry report for containing numerous errors that failed to align with the victim's statement.

Opposition parties have seized upon the incident to criticize the BJP, alleging a rise in crimes against women under their rule. Congress spokesperson Rajani Mohanty and BJD leader Lenin Mohanty condemned the government's handling of women's safety issues. Meanwhile, the Odisha government has launched an investigation, leading to the suspension of college officials and the arrest of a teacher implicated in the case. Balasore Superintendent of Police Raj Prasad assured accountability for those found guilty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025