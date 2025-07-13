Odisha College Harassment Scandal: Allegations, Inaction, and Tragic Consequences

In a shocking turn of events, BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi has accused the authorities of a college in Balasore, Odisha, of ignoring a harassment complaint from a B.Ed student who attempted self-immolation. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Sarangi expressed concern about the college's delayed response to the allegations.

Sarangi revealed that the student, along with her friends, had informed him of the troubling situation, prompting him to contact the college principal and Balasore's Superintendent of Police. The student had previously attempted suicide, highlighting the severity of her plight. Sarangi criticized the inquiry report for containing numerous errors that failed to align with the victim's statement.

Opposition parties have seized upon the incident to criticize the BJP, alleging a rise in crimes against women under their rule. Congress spokesperson Rajani Mohanty and BJD leader Lenin Mohanty condemned the government's handling of women's safety issues. Meanwhile, the Odisha government has launched an investigation, leading to the suspension of college officials and the arrest of a teacher implicated in the case. Balasore Superintendent of Police Raj Prasad assured accountability for those found guilty.

(With inputs from agencies.)