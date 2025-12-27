Left Menu

Enigmatic Death in Balasore: Unraveling the Mystery

A man named Akash Mahanta was found dead under unclear circumstances in a hotel in Balasore, Odisha. Mahanta checked in with a man and a woman who are now missing. Police have detained one person and started an investigation, with liquor bottles and blood found in the room.

Updated: 27-12-2025 19:17 IST
Enigmatic Death in Balasore: Unraveling the Mystery
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man was discovered dead in puzzling circumstances at a hotel in Balasore, Odisha, prompting a police investigation on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Akash Mahanta from Mayurbhanj district, had checked into the hotel on Thursday night alongside a man and a woman.

The trio reportedly came to Balasore for a job interview. On Friday afternoon, hotel staff found Akash unconscious; the others had vanished. Police later recovered liquor bottles and noticed blood on Akash's face. A case has been filed, and an investigation is underway, with one suspect currently being interrogated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

