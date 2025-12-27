Enigmatic Death in Balasore: Unraveling the Mystery
A man named Akash Mahanta was found dead under unclear circumstances in a hotel in Balasore, Odisha. Mahanta checked in with a man and a woman who are now missing. Police have detained one person and started an investigation, with liquor bottles and blood found in the room.
27-12-2025
A 23-year-old man was discovered dead in puzzling circumstances at a hotel in Balasore, Odisha, prompting a police investigation on Saturday.
The victim, identified as Akash Mahanta from Mayurbhanj district, had checked into the hotel on Thursday night alongside a man and a woman.
The trio reportedly came to Balasore for a job interview. On Friday afternoon, hotel staff found Akash unconscious; the others had vanished. Police later recovered liquor bottles and noticed blood on Akash's face. A case has been filed, and an investigation is underway, with one suspect currently being interrogated.
