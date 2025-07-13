Left Menu

Stone Pelting Chaos in Jaipur's Ramganj Neighborhood: 11 Detained

A violent stone pelting incident involving two groups in Jaipur's Ramganj led to 11 detentions. Prompt police action brought the situation under control, and authorities vow strict measures to maintain peace. The conflict reportedly arose over a disagreement involving a local woman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 14:23 IST
Visuals from the spot where an incident of stone pelting took place between two groups in Jaipur's Ramganj area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, eleven individuals have been detained following a violent stone pelting incident between two groups in the Ramganj area of Jaipur, as confirmed by local police on Sunday. The altercation reportedly began after a dispute concerning remarks made to a woman, culminating in both factions throwing stones at each other.

Subhash Chandra Yadav, the Station House Officer of Ramganj, assured that a case has been registered against the perpetrators, and efforts are underway to identify additional involved parties. 'We are committed to taking strict action against those responsible for the violence,' Yadav stated during an update on the incident that occurred on Saturday.

The skirmish resulted in damage to several two-wheelers and shattered windows of nearby residences, leaving debris strewn across the streets. Police responded swiftly, deploying considerable forces to stabilize the situation and avert any further escalation, ensuring the locale remains peacefully under their watchful presence.

