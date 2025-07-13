Stone Pelting Chaos in Jaipur's Ramganj Neighborhood: 11 Detained

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, eleven individuals have been detained following a violent stone pelting incident between two groups in the Ramganj area of Jaipur, as confirmed by local police on Sunday. The altercation reportedly began after a dispute concerning remarks made to a woman, culminating in both factions throwing stones at each other.

Subhash Chandra Yadav, the Station House Officer of Ramganj, assured that a case has been registered against the perpetrators, and efforts are underway to identify additional involved parties. 'We are committed to taking strict action against those responsible for the violence,' Yadav stated during an update on the incident that occurred on Saturday.

The skirmish resulted in damage to several two-wheelers and shattered windows of nearby residences, leaving debris strewn across the streets. Police responded swiftly, deploying considerable forces to stabilize the situation and avert any further escalation, ensuring the locale remains peacefully under their watchful presence.