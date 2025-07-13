Tragedy Unveils: College Student's Self-Immolation Sparks Justice Debate

Odisha's Biju Janata Dal leader Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep concern after a tragic self-immolation attempt by a college student in Balasore, attributing the incident to administrative failure in providing justice. Patnaik highlighted that the student's social media pleas for help went unanswered, leading to her drastic action.

The student resorted to self-immolation outside her principal's office, hoping to end her suffering after her grievances, including allegations of harassment, were ignored by officials. Naveen Patnaik emphasized the need for accountability and called upon Governor Hari Babu Kabhampati to intervene and ensure the student receives justice.

The incident has prompted Odisha's Higher Education Department to initiate an investigation into the allegations against an assistant professor. The student is currently receiving treatment, while the accused teacher has been arrested. As the police continue their probe, both the implicated professor and principal have been suspended.