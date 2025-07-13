Odisha Blaze Incident Ignites Political Accusations and Raises Questions About Women's Safety
A student from Fakir Mohan University in Odisha set herself on fire following inaction over her sexual abuse complaint. The incident sparked political backlash, with BJD accusing the BJP-led government of failing to protect women. A high-level committee investigates the case as the state promises medical support.
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing incident, a third-year student from Fakir Mohan University in Odisha attempted self-immolation after her sexual abuse complaint went unaddressed. She is currently in critical condition at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, suffering severe burns on almost 90% of her body.
The scenario has prompted sharp political criticism, with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Lekha Samantsinghar accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of negligence in ensuring women's safety. Samantsinghar highlighted the alarming rate of 15 rapes per day in the state while criticizing authorities for ignoring the student's plea and forcing her to retract her complaint.
The Odisha government pledged to cover the student's medical expenses and has launched a high-level investigation led by a committee to uncover details behind the incident. Meanwhile, the suspect in the harassment case, Assistant Professor Samira Kumar Sahu, has been arrested and presented before the court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP MP Dubey Accuses Congress of Constitutional Betrayal
Justice Delayed: Gehlot Criticizes BJP Over Udaipur Tailor's Case
BJP Leader Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Gangrape Case
Akhilesh Yadav Lashes Out at BJP Over Alleged Land Grabs and Scams
Controversies Encircle BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar