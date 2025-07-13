Odisha Blaze Incident Ignites Political Accusations and Raises Questions About Women's Safety

In a harrowing incident, a third-year student from Fakir Mohan University in Odisha attempted self-immolation after her sexual abuse complaint went unaddressed. She is currently in critical condition at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, suffering severe burns on almost 90% of her body.

The scenario has prompted sharp political criticism, with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Lekha Samantsinghar accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of negligence in ensuring women's safety. Samantsinghar highlighted the alarming rate of 15 rapes per day in the state while criticizing authorities for ignoring the student's plea and forcing her to retract her complaint.

The Odisha government pledged to cover the student's medical expenses and has launched a high-level investigation led by a committee to uncover details behind the incident. Meanwhile, the suspect in the harassment case, Assistant Professor Samira Kumar Sahu, has been arrested and presented before the court.

