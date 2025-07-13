Uttarakhand Ensures Safety Amid Kanwar Yatra: Rescues and Tight Security Measures Implemented

In the wake of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) successfully rescued six Kanwariyas from drowning at Haridwar's Kangra Ghat. Rising water levels in the Ganga River have prompted swift action by the rescue teams to prevent further incidents amid powerful currents.

Senior law enforcement officials have implemented comprehensive strategies to welcome and ensure the safety of Kanwar Yatra participants. Haridwar SSP Pramod Singh Dobal emphasized the commitment to maintaining law and order while offering hospitality to pilgrims. He highlighted incidents of minor clashes and assured decisive police interventions.

In Rishikesh, SSP Lokeshwer Singh revealed the deployment of drones and a substantial police presence to enhance security and manage traffic. Medical, SDRF, and Forest QRT teams have been dispatched to preemptively address potential issues, including wildlife encounters, ensuring a safe and organized Yatra experience.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored the importance of the Kanwar Yatra, urging devotees to adhere to cleanliness and procedural rules. Extensive administrative measures, including inter-departmental collaborations and vendor verification drives, are in place to facilitate a smooth pilgrimage.

The Kanwar Yatra sees devotees collect river water and journey long distances to pay homage at Lord Shiva shrines. This symbolic act of devotion is carefully monitored by authorities to ensure participant safety and community harmony during the significant spiritual event.

