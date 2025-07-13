Tragedy in Lucknow: Drain Accident Claims Life Amid Heavy Rains

In a tragic incident in Lucknow, 35-year-old Suresh Lodhi lost his life after being swept into an open drain amid torrential rains. BJP MP Dinesh Sharma met Lodhi's family on Sunday, providing a financial aid package of Rs 4 lakh to assist them following the devastating loss.

According to official reports, Lodhi's body was discovered on Saturday at the confluence of the Gomti River and a local drain, following a joint search by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Thakurganj police. DCP Lucknow West, Vishwajeet Srivastava, stated that FIRs have been filed against both the ward councillor and the contractor for failing to secure the site and ensuring proper drain maintenance.

In response to the incident, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal announced additional government compensation and housing support through the PM Awas Yojna for Lodhi's family. Kharkwal confirmed that strict actions, including suspensions and blacklisting of responsible entities, have been initiated to address negligence and prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)