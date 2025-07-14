Left Menu

West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh Reel Under Monsoon Fury: Deaths, Floods, and Destruction

In West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, flooding has claimed three lives, including a child. The situation in Himachal Pradesh is equally dire, with monsoon-induced disasters causing 95 fatalities. Both regions are grappling with severe infrastructural damage, economic losses, and ongoing rescue efforts amid the relentless rains.

Severe flooding following torrential rainfall has claimed three lives in Paschim Medinipur district, West Bengal, including a 7-year-old girl, officials have confirmed. The Ghatal block has been particularly affected, with six Gram Panchayats and 13 municipal wards submerged, disrupting the lives of many residents.

While the water level at the Ghatal point remains unchanged, there is cautious optimism as levels in the Shilabati River's upper reaches begin to recede, easing conditions slightly. Ghatal SDO Suman Biswas reported two bodies recovered, stressing the need for post-mortem to determine the causes of death accurately. Rescue operations are continuing in the inundated areas.

Himachal Pradesh is also experiencing the devastating effects of sustained monsoon rains, which have led to 95 deaths from landslides, flash floods, and other weather-related disasters between June 20 and July 12, 2025. The State Disaster Management Authority cites Mandi district as having the highest death toll. Further exacerbating the crisis, severe infrastructure damage and a considerable economic impact, estimated at over Rs 751.95 crore, have been reported, adding to the challenges faced by the state.

