Heightened Security in Nuh for Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra Amid Safety Concerns

Nuh district is under a heightened security blanket as 2,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the peaceful conduct of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, a Hindu religious procession scheduled for Monday. The measures come after violence erupted during the event two years ago, triggering riots across southern Haryana.

Authorities have increased surveillance, utilizing drones to monitor the area for any disturbances. Nuh Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar confirmed that 18 police companies are engaged to manage the crowd and ensure safety. Those with records of disruptive behavior related to past Yatras have been restrained, following court directives.

In response to fears of communal tension, the Haryana government temporarily suspended mobile internet and SMS services in the district. The suspension aims to hinder the spread of inflammatory material and rumors that could incite violence. Violators of the suspension order will face legal repercussions, according to state authorities.