Key Accused in Minor's Forced Conversion Case Arrested in Prayagraj

Mohammad Taj, the primary suspect in a high-profile case concerning the alleged illegal conversion of a minor, was apprehended in Prayagraj, police announced on Monday. The individual identified as Mohammad Taj, 19, hailed from Bhanewara village, and his arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

The police had earlier filed charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the SC/ST Act, and the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. The case originated from a complaint by Guddi Devi, who alleged her 15-year-old daughter was enticed with money and taken to Kerala for religious conversion. The incident occurred on May 8.

Prior arrests in the case include Mohd. Kaif and Darksha Bano, who remain in judicial custody. Responding to the rising cases, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called illegal conversions a strategic attempt to disrupt the nation's identity. He emphasized rigorous action against those violating constitutional integrity and social harmony.

