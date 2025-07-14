Left Menu

India's Clean Energy Boom: Private Capital at the Forefront

The IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025 in Mumbai will showcase India's clean energy ambitions. With Hon’ble Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi as Chief Guest, the event emphasizes the role of private equity and venture capital in achieving the nation's 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity goal by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's renewable energy goals are set to receive a significant boost at the IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025. Scheduled for July 15 in Mumbai, the event will feature a keynote address by Shri Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Hon'ble Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy.

Organized by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association, the summit aims to mobilize private equity, venture capital, and alternate investments to support India's energy transition. With India targeting 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, the gathering signifies a commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment for clean technologies.

Policy innovations and public-private partnerships will be crucial to this vision. Sessions will discuss accelerating clean power finance and the integration of technologies like AI and hydrogen ecosystems with renewables, aiming to align financial capital with India's ambitious climate goals.

