Wall Street Slides Amid Private Equity Selloff and AI Concerns

Wall Street's primary indexes saw a downturn on Thursday, driven by significant declines in financials and technology stocks. The move comes after Blue Owl Capital's decision to offload $1.4 billion in assets and halt redemptions to manage its debt. Financial firms like Apollo Global and KKR experienced sharp falls, with Blue Owl itself dropping 9%.

John Furner, newly appointed CEO of Walmart, announced a conservative forecast for fiscal 2027 and a $30 billion buyback plan, impacting Walmart shares slightly. In contrast, Deere & Co surged by more than 12% following a positive annual profit forecast, which helped cushion the broader market losses.

Concerns over AI's potential business disruption led to a mixed day for megacap and growth stocks, while the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index faced pressure. Meanwhile, a potential U.S.-Iran conflict pushed the S&P 500 energy index up by 0.9%. Investors are now eyeing upcoming Fed decisions and economic data releases for further market direction.

