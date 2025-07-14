Left Menu

Gas Leak Incident Rocks Qom: Seven Injured in Residential Explosion

A gas leak explosion in a Qom residential building injured seven people. The incident, initially following tensions between Iran and Israel, was ruled out as a terrorist act by the local governor. Damage was reported in four residential units in the Pardisan neighborhood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Seven people were injured following a gas leak explosion at a residential building in Qom, Iran, on Monday. Iranian state media reported the incident, with authorities swiftly dismissing terrorism as a cause.

The explosion comes after a tense period marked by a 12-day air war between Iran and Israel, though Iranian officials have not attributed the incident to Israeli actions. The Qom Governor, Akbar Behnamjoo, clarified, 'The cause of the explosion in a residential building of Pardisan was not terrorism.'

Qom's fire department revealed that four residential units suffered damage from the blast in the Pardisan neighborhood. 'Initial assessments show that the cause of the incident was a gas leak, and follow-ups are continuing in this regard,' said the department's director.

(With inputs from agencies.)

