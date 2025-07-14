Gas Leak Incident Rocks Qom: Seven Injured in Residential Explosion

Seven people were injured following a gas leak explosion at a residential building in Qom, Iran, on Monday. Iranian state media reported the incident, with authorities swiftly dismissing terrorism as a cause.

The explosion comes after a tense period marked by a 12-day air war between Iran and Israel, though Iranian officials have not attributed the incident to Israeli actions. The Qom Governor, Akbar Behnamjoo, clarified, 'The cause of the explosion in a residential building of Pardisan was not terrorism.'

Qom's fire department revealed that four residential units suffered damage from the blast in the Pardisan neighborhood. 'Initial assessments show that the cause of the incident was a gas leak, and follow-ups are continuing in this regard,' said the department's director.

