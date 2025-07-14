Left Menu

Silver Surges: Indian Investors Turn from Gold to Silver

Indian investors are shifting their focus from gold to silver, driven by silver's impressive returns and industrial demand. Despite hitting record high prices, silver investments exceed those in gold. Silver imports and ETF inflows have surged, marking a significant change in the investment pattern in India.

Updated: 14-07-2025 15:07 IST

Indian investors are increasingly diverting their focus from the traditionally cherished gold to silver, as the latter's returns have recently outpaced those of gold. The shift in preference comes as domestic silver prices reach all-time highs, driven by both investment attraction and industrial demand.

An import-driven market, India has seen domestic silver prices hit a record 114,875 rupees per kilogram, pushing investors to anticipate further gains. Investors like Umesh Agarwal, historically favoring gold, are now hopeful silver will mirror gold's lucrative returns.

Chirag Thakkar of Amrapali Group notes that silver's appeal is swelling both for its investment benefits and its role in solar energy and electric vehicles. As a result, silver ETF inflows have reached unprecedented levels, even as volatility in equity markets and tariff-led uncertainties prompt diversified investment strategies.

