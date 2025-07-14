Left Menu

Serbia's Balancing Act: Navigating Oil Sanctions amid Global Tensions

Serbia's negotiations with the U.S. regarding sanctions on Russian-owned oil company NIS face hurdles. With its reprieve expiring soon, Serbia is caught between Washington's demands and Russia's influence as it seeks to maintain energy security. Gazprom Neft’s ownership restructuring aims to navigate these geopolitical pressures.

Updated: 14-07-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Serbia's discussions with the United States regarding the postponement of sanctions against the Russian-owned Serbian oil company NIS have encountered significant challenges, according to Serbian mining and energy minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic. With the latest reprieve due to expire on July 29, Serbia finds itself in a delicate position as it endeavors to reconcile its energy needs with international political pressures.

"The negotiations are quite tough," stated Djedovic Handanovic during a live broadcast on Serbia's state RTS TV, highlighting Serbia's precarious stance between the strategic interests of Russia and the United States. NIS, primarily owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft and Gazprom, operates the country's only oil refinery, vital for Serbia's energy supply.

The U.S. Treasury initially imposed sanctions on Russia's oil sector on January 10, granting Gazprom Neft 45 days to relinquish its stake in NIS. Although such geopolitical negotiations continue, efforts remain focused on extending the dialogue to safeguard Serbia's energy security while navigating complex international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

