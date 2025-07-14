Left Menu

Market Takes a Hit amid U.S. Tariff Wars Drama

U.S. stocks are expected to open lower due to ongoing tariff threats from President Trump. Global markets experience volatility, with minor gains among some indexes. Meanwhile, bond yields rise, and commodities like gold and oil see increased activity. All eyes remain on financial earnings and upcoming economic data.

Updated: 14-07-2025 16:49 IST
Monday may see a downward trend for U.S. stocks as the tariff wars led by President Trump rattle investor confidence. Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures eased by 0.3%. Financial analysts are keeping a close watch as earnings season starts with major banks preparing to report on Tuesday.

Global markets reflected a mixed consensus, with the MSCI world shares index marginally declining and the European STOXX 600 suffering a 0.4% loss. Meanwhile, the UK's FTSE 100 outperformed, gaining 0.4%. Tariff negotiations continue as EU officials extend suspension of countermeasures against U.S. tariffs.

The bond market faced pressure amid rising yields in Germany and Japan, reinforcing concerns over fiscal shifts in response to elections and trade tensions. Commodities saw a reaction with gold and oil experiencing minor gains as investors anticipated potential sanctions on Russia.

