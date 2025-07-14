Punjab's Anti-Sacrilege Bill Sparks Political Debate

In a surprising turn of events, the Punjab Assembly's introduction of the Anti-Sacrilege Bill has become a focal point of political contention. Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Punjab in-charge, Ashwani Kumar Sharma, dismissed the bill, suggesting it diverts focus from more pressing issues. Sharma questioned the necessity of the bill at this juncture, pointing out the absence of such legislation in the past three years.

Contrastingly, Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond applauded the decision, expressing gratitude towards the Chief Minister for bringing the bill to the table. Sond argued that previous governments, unlike the Aam Aadmi Party, failed to address sacrilege adequately, inviting BJP and other opposition parties to join in supporting this initiative.

The 'Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scriptures Bill 2025', introduced by the state's Chief Minister, marks a significant legislative step. Following the announcement during a special assembly session planned for July 10 and 11, the Mann-led government emphasized the historic nature of this session, reflecting the people's demand for stricter sacrilege laws.

