Left Menu

Punjab's Anti-Sacrilege Bill Sparks Political Debate

The Punjab Assembly's introduction of the Anti-Sacrilege Bill has ignited political tensions. BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Sharma criticized it as a distraction from critical issues, while Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond praised it as overdue. The bill aims to curb sacrilege, fulfilling a long-standing public demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:58 IST
Punjab's Anti-Sacrilege Bill Sparks Political Debate
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwani Kumar Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, the Punjab Assembly's introduction of the Anti-Sacrilege Bill has become a focal point of political contention. Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Punjab in-charge, Ashwani Kumar Sharma, dismissed the bill, suggesting it diverts focus from more pressing issues. Sharma questioned the necessity of the bill at this juncture, pointing out the absence of such legislation in the past three years.

Contrastingly, Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond applauded the decision, expressing gratitude towards the Chief Minister for bringing the bill to the table. Sond argued that previous governments, unlike the Aam Aadmi Party, failed to address sacrilege adequately, inviting BJP and other opposition parties to join in supporting this initiative.

The 'Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scriptures Bill 2025', introduced by the state's Chief Minister, marks a significant legislative step. Following the announcement during a special assembly session planned for July 10 and 11, the Mann-led government emphasized the historic nature of this session, reflecting the people's demand for stricter sacrilege laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025